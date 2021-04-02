Advertisement

Who is Aaron Rodgers? Packers QB run as Jeopardy! host begins Monday

The NFL MVP’s episodes will air from April 5 to April 16.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game.(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -This is the date quarterback Aaron Rodgers will take over as guest host on the popular game show Jeopardy!

What is April 5th?

The NFL MVP’s episodes are scheduled to air Monday, April 5 to April 16. They’ll all air right here on NBC15 at 4:30 p.m.

“Other than the Super Bowl, this is the honor of a lifetime,” Rodgers said in a video released by Jeopardy! on Twitter Friday night.

A guest host schedule shows the upcoming celebrity hosts after GOAT Ken Jennings temporarily took the reins, following the passing of Alex Trebek late last year.

The show plans on running through a series of guest hosts before picking a permanent one.

