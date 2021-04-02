Who is Aaron Rodgers? Packers QB run as Jeopardy! host begins Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -This is the date quarterback Aaron Rodgers will take over as guest host on the popular game show Jeopardy!

What is April 5th?

The NFL MVP’s episodes are scheduled to air Monday, April 5 to April 16. They’ll all air right here on NBC15 at 4:30 p.m.

“Other than the Super Bowl, this is the honor of a lifetime,” Rodgers said in a video released by Jeopardy! on Twitter Friday night.

A guest host schedule shows the upcoming celebrity hosts after GOAT Ken Jennings temporarily took the reins, following the passing of Alex Trebek late last year.

The show plans on running through a series of guest hosts before picking a permanent one.

He's a 3-time NFL MVP, a Celebrity Jeopardy! Champ, and on Monday he takes over the Jeopardy! lectern! Tune in April 5 as Aaron Rodgers takes center stage. pic.twitter.com/5GPup20OSl — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 3, 2021

