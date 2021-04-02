Advertisement

DNR suspends burn permits amid dry conditions

Officials are also urging people not to burn debris piles or have backyard bonfires.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suspending burning permits in its jurisdictions in 43 counties and mobilizing firefighters as the state heads into an unseasonably warm and dry weekend.

The DNR cited low humidity and high winds in the Easter weekend forecast, saying the agency, the National Weather Service and other partners will closely monitor areas most at risk.

The agency regulates burning in 43 of the state’s 72 counties. In South Central Wisconsin, these counties include Adams, Columbia, Dane, Grant, Juneau, Richland and Sauk counties.

Department Fire Suppression Specialist Catherine Koele announced Friday that the agency has suspended burning permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas in those counties.

They also are urging people not to burn debris like leaves or have backyard bonfires. The agency also reminded residents to dispose of cigarettes properly, as well as using caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that could spark and create a fire.

Eric Martin is another department fire suppression specialist. He said the agency has pre-positioned firefighters and equipment at ranger stations across the state and the department’s entire firefighting staff will work though the weekend.

Oregon Area Fire and EMS sent out an alert Friday, saying the would be suspending burning permits starting Saturday until further notice. The department added that small family campfires are allowed, as long as it is small in nature and is contained in a UL approved burn pit. Clean wood is also the only contents that should be used in the pit, whether it be for heating or cooking purposes.

The DNR added that there have already been over 200 wildfires reported in Wisconsin this year, which have burnt 450 acres.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits
WI Supreme Court ruling doesn’t end Dane Co., Rock Co., other local mask mandates

Latest News

Congressman Mark Pocan
Amazon apologizes to congressman Mark Pocan for bogus ‘peeing’ tweet
Police find $20K of cocaine in Chicago man’s car
UW-Madison disables proctoring software amid complaints
Warmest day of the year Sunday; Get your rain gear ready for the workweek
Rita Pitsch was last seen near Kennedy Drive in Stevens Point.
Silver Alert Cancelled: 76-year-old woman from Stevens Point found safe