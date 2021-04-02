DNR suspends burn permits amid dry conditions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suspending burning permits in its jurisdictions in 43 counties and mobilizing firefighters as the state heads into an unseasonably warm and dry weekend.

The DNR cited low humidity and high winds in the Easter weekend forecast, saying the agency, the National Weather Service and other partners will closely monitor areas most at risk.

The agency regulates burning in 43 of the state’s 72 counties. In South Central Wisconsin, these counties include Adams, Columbia, Dane, Grant, Juneau, Richland and Sauk counties.

Department Fire Suppression Specialist Catherine Koele announced Friday that the agency has suspended burning permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas in those counties.

They also are urging people not to burn debris like leaves or have backyard bonfires. The agency also reminded residents to dispose of cigarettes properly, as well as using caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that could spark and create a fire.

Eric Martin is another department fire suppression specialist. He said the agency has pre-positioned firefighters and equipment at ranger stations across the state and the department’s entire firefighting staff will work though the weekend.

Oregon Area Fire and EMS sent out an alert Friday, saying the would be suspending burning permits starting Saturday until further notice. The department added that small family campfires are allowed, as long as it is small in nature and is contained in a UL approved burn pit. Clean wood is also the only contents that should be used in the pit, whether it be for heating or cooking purposes.

The DNR added that there have already been over 200 wildfires reported in Wisconsin this year, which have burnt 450 acres.

