32-year-old Madison women arrested for 4th OWI

(MGN)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Dept. arrested a 32-year-old Madison women for her 4th OWI offense early Saturday morning, according to a news release.

Police received a report of an intoxicated female in a car at the Kwik Trip Gas Station at 7508 Century Ave. around 3:26 a.m. The release noted that officers responded to the scene and found Whitney Jessup in the driver seat of the car with the engine running. They also mentioned Jessup smelled of strong intoxicants.

Jessup agreed to a field sobriety test and was allegedly arrested for her 4th felony OWI offense.

Officials said she was transported Dane County Jail and booked on a tentative 4th OWI charge.

