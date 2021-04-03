Advertisement

706 new COVID-19 cases; 19.8 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

(wagm)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest vaccine data from the Department of Health Services shows 19.8 percent of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination series, while 32.6 percent have received their first dose.

The latest COVID-19 report from the agency recorded 4,311 tests over the past day—706 of them returned positive. The seven-day rolling average increased to 567.

Another 54 people checked in to hospitals with COVID-19 over the past day. Hospitals are reportedly at 80 percent capacity, according to the DHS.

The agency recorded seven deaths Saturday. The total COVID-19 deaths in the state now sits at 6,640.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 579,293, according to the DHS. Of those infected, 97.6 percent have recovered.

