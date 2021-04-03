CDC relaxes travel guidance for the fully vaccinated but roadblocks to normal remain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The CDC now says it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to travel around the country, but relaxed recommendations only go so far.

According to its website, domestic travelers who are fully vaccinated do not need to get tested or self-quarantine.

To travel abroad, the CDC says fully vaccinated travelers do not need to get tested, unless their destination requires it. They also don’t need to self-quarantine upon their return to the U.S.

But the CDC continues to say passengers, including the fully vaccinated, must test negative for COVID-19 before boarding a flight into the U.S.

To be “fully vaccinated,” an individual, according to the agency, must allow two weeks after his or her last dose.

While the vaccine has spurred new guidance, and for many, hope, Madison residents like Rick Daluge also acknowledged travel hardly looks “normal.”

Daluge, co-owner of Daluge Travel, is planning to lead a group in eastern Europe in the fall.

“We can travel, but we’re not so sure that the countries we want to travel to are ready for us or are going to be able to provide the infrastructure for the travel to occur,” he said. “We don’t want to get too carried away with planning future trips until we see how things are going to shake out. "

There are other roadblocks to recovery in the domestic scene, as well.

According to Michael Riechers, the director of marketing and communications, the Dane Co. Regional Airport has seen flyers trickling in again, as last month the number of passengers traveling through the airport increased to half that before the pandemic.

But, he continued, many of the travelers are on personal, leisure trips, and the airport hasn’t seen the number of business-related trips return to its pre-pandemic state. “They’re relying on the digital platforms at this point still,” Riechers said.

“Conveying that confidence to the consumer has been challenging through the pandemic,” he said. “But I think the easing of CDC guidelines is another step in the right direction, trying to reassure the public that this is a safe process to go through.”

