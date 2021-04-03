Advertisement

DeForest improves to 2-0 with win over Parker

By George Balekji
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:32 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a 56-7 win over Janesville Craig to kickoff their alternate fall season, DeForest defeated Janesville Parker 34-7 to advance to 2-0 on the season.

In a slow first half, Deven Magli had the game’s lone score with a 33-yard punt return for a touchdown to give DeFo a 7-0 lead heading into the locker room.

Magli then had an interception returned for a touchdown in the second half whiel Gabe Finley scored three rushing scores to secure the Norskies 16th straight win going back to their undefeated state championship season in 2019.

