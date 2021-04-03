Advertisement

Eric Toney announces run for Attorney General

Toney will be running against current Attorney General Josh Kaul
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney announced Saturday he is running for the office of Attorney General.

Toney was first elected as Fond du Lac District Attorney in 2012 and is currently serving his third term.

He grew up in Fond du Lac, got his undergraduate degree from St. Norbert College and graduated from Hamline University Law school in 2009.

“As a front-line prosecutor, it’s critical we have an attorney general who has personal experience fighting crime in Wisconsin and who will support our law enforcement,” District Attorney Toney said. “As the next attorney general, I’ll make the safety and security of Wisconsin families my top priority.”

Toney will be running against current Attorney General Josh Kaul who’s campaign also released a statement on Saturday.

Ruthie Posekany, political director for Josh Kaul for Attorney General

“As attorney general, Josh Kaul has put public safety first. He’s been a leader of the effort to strengthen Wisconsin’s response to sexual assault, gone after big corporations that contributed to the opioid epidemic, fought to make our schools safer, and advocated for the strongest budget for the criminal justice system in decades,” writes Ruthie Posekany, the political director for Josh Kaul for Attorney General. “Josh Kaul is an attorney general for the people of Wisconsin, not for the well-connected and powerful special interests.”

