Grant Co. to hold vaccine clinic next Wednesday, April 7

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Health Department has announced scheduling is open for two vaccine clinics.

On April 5, everyone 16 years and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Grant County Health Department will hold a vaccine clinic next Wednesday, April 7 at the Grant County Fairgrounds. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available to individuals 16 years and older. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized that is recommended for those 16 and 17 years of age, according to the CDC.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available to individuals 18 years and older at a second clinic at the Broske Center in Platteville. The agency did not specify what day the clinic will be held.

Call the Grant County Health Department at 608-723-6416 to schedule.

