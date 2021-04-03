Advertisement

Great Looking Easter Weekend

Mild temperatures and dry conditions
The warmest air of the season arrives for Easter weekend with highs approaching 70 degrees.
The warmest air of the season arrives for Easter weekend with highs approaching 70 degrees.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Make plans to get outside as we head into the weekend. The warmest air of the season is slated to move in and it’s just in time for the Easter holiday! Highs on Saturday will be into the middle and upper 60s with highs on Sunday topping out around the 70 degree mark! We have yet to officially hit the 70s this year in Madison. Easter will likely bring the first one of the year.

The mild temperatures will be coupled with abundant sunshine but also a risk of wildfires. The low humidity, warm temperatures, and gusty winds will lead to a “Very High” fire danger both Saturday and Sunday. Do not burn and keep a close eye on anything that may cause a spark such as doing yard work or using the grill. More active weather will return as we head into early next week.

Easter is the first Sunday, after the first Full Moon, after the Spring Equinox

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits
WI Supreme Court ruling doesn’t end Dane Co., Rock Co., other local mask mandates

Latest News

Warmest day of the year Sunday; Get your rain gear ready for the workweek
SPRING-tastic Easter Weekend
Average temperatures during baseball season have warmed by 2.8 degrees since 1970.
Climate Change Is Impacting Baseball
Spring officially gets underway.
April Weather Outlook