Great Looking Easter Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Make plans to get outside as we head into the weekend. The warmest air of the season is slated to move in and it’s just in time for the Easter holiday! Highs on Saturday will be into the middle and upper 60s with highs on Sunday topping out around the 70 degree mark! We have yet to officially hit the 70s this year in Madison. Easter will likely bring the first one of the year.

The mild temperatures will be coupled with abundant sunshine but also a risk of wildfires. The low humidity, warm temperatures, and gusty winds will lead to a “Very High” fire danger both Saturday and Sunday. Do not burn and keep a close eye on anything that may cause a spark such as doing yard work or using the grill. More active weather will return as we head into early next week.

Easter is the first Sunday, after the first Full Moon, after the Spring Equinox

