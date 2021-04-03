It’s been a Minute: 70s are back in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine bolstered temperatures into the lower 70s throughout southern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. Madison has not registered a 70°F day since Nov. 9, 2020 - 145 days ago. The 70s are back tomorrow with a little more cloud cover late in the day. The overall weather pattern becomes more active this week - bringing in cloud cover and rain chances.

Clouds will dominate the Monday forecast. There’s a slight chance for showers and a couple thunderstorms late tomorrow night into Monday as an upper-level wave passes by. The rain will be weakening as the sun comes up. Spotty showers are possible Monday. Highs will top out in the upper 60′s - near 70°F.

Temperatures remain in the 60s for much of the week. A frontal system brings another round of showers on Tuesday. Highs drop into the lower and mid 60s Wed/Thu as an upper-level low spins through the nation’s mid-section. Severe weather is possible in the mid-south again. For Wisconsin, widespread showers are likely. The exact timing and track of the system remains unclear.

Southern Wisconsin can expect 1-2″ of rain by week’s end. Sunshine and pleasant weather returns next weekend as highs climb back towards 60°F.

