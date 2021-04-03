Advertisement

It’s been a Minute: 70s are back in southern Wisconsin

A warm Easter Sunday is followed up by a mild, cloudy & rainy week.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine bolstered temperatures into the lower 70s throughout southern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. Madison has not registered a 70°F day since Nov. 9, 2020 - 145 days ago. The 70s are back tomorrow with a little more cloud cover late in the day. The overall weather pattern becomes more active this week - bringing in cloud cover and rain chances.

Clouds will dominate the Monday forecast. There’s a slight chance for showers and a couple thunderstorms late tomorrow night into Monday as an upper-level wave passes by. The rain will be weakening as the sun comes up. Spotty showers are possible Monday. Highs will top out in the upper 60′s - near 70°F.

Temperatures remain in the 60s for much of the week. A frontal system brings another round of showers on Tuesday. Highs drop into the lower and mid 60s Wed/Thu as an upper-level low spins through the nation’s mid-section. Severe weather is possible in the mid-south again. For Wisconsin, widespread showers are likely. The exact timing and track of the system remains unclear.

Southern Wisconsin can expect 1-2″ of rain by week’s end. Sunshine and pleasant weather returns next weekend as highs climb back towards 60°F.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits
WI Supreme Court ruling doesn’t end Dane Co., Rock Co., other local mask mandates

Latest News

Warmest day of the year Sunday; Get your rain gear ready for the workweek
Forecast Highs - Sunday
Warmest day of the year Sunday; Get your rain gear ready for the workweek
SPRING-tastic Easter Weekend
High Temperatures - Sunday
SPRING-tastic Easter Weekend