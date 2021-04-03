Milwaukee Mayor asks MLB to consider the city for All-Star Game

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The mayor of Milwaukee is asking Major League Baseball officials to put Milwaukee in the running for the new location of the MLB All-Star Game.

WTMJ reports that Mayor Tom Barrett sent a letter to league commissioner Rob Manfred shortly after the MLB decided to pull the July 13 game from Atlanta.

“It is a particularly appropriate location to honor Hank Aaron who is a revered and beloved former Milwaukeean,” Barrett wrote in the letter. “He started and concluded his Major League career with teams here.”

Atlanta lost the MLB’s summer All-Star Game on Friday over the league’s objections to sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws that critics — including the CEOs of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola — have condemned as being too restrictive.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp quickly signed into law March 25.

Kemp has insisted the law’s critics have mischaracterized what it does, yet GOP lawmakers adopted the changes largely in response to false claims of fraud in the 2020 elections by former President Donald Trump and his supporters. The law includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run.

Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft from Atlanta after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year, the commissioner said in a statement.

Georgia state House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican who backed the voting law changes, said the baseball league’s decision “robs Georgians of a special celebration of our national pastime free of politics.”

A new location has not been chosen yet.

