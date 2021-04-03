MPD: 62-year-old hospitalized after attempting to break up bar fight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 62-year-old is in the hospital after intervening in a bar fight early Friday morning, according to Madison police.

Police were sent to Players Sports Bar at 2013 Winnebago St. around 2:00 a.m. for a fight which resulted in a man getting injured. Once on the scene, officers found a 62-year-old man unconscious and learned the suspect, a 39-year-old man, escaped from the bar.

The 62-year-old was transported to a hospital with a head wound. Police say he is in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses told police the 62-year-old tried to intervene in an ongoing disturbance and was injured while doing so.

The incident remains under investigation and police are still looking for the suspect.

