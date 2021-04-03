MPD investigating early morning fight with serious injuries
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers responded to a fight that resulted in serious injuries on the 400 block of N Frances Street early Saturday morning.
Officers were called for a fight in progress on N Frances St. around 1:40 a.m., which was detailed in an incident report. Police said they found a 28-year-old victim and discovered the suspect was gone when they arrived on the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries to his face and head.
MPD is still investigating this case.
