MPD investigating early morning fight with serious injuries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers responded to a fight that resulted in serious injuries on the 400 block of N Frances Street early Saturday morning.

Officers were called for a fight in progress on N Frances St. around 1:40 a.m., which was detailed in an incident report. Police said they found a 28-year-old victim and discovered the suspect was gone when they arrived on the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries to his face and head.

MPD is still investigating this case.

