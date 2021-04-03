MPD responds to report of large fight, alleged sound of gunshots Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers responded to a report of a large fight on the 1900 block of Northport Drive, and what allegedly sounded like gunshots around 10:53 p.m. Friday, according to an incident report.

Police arrived in the area Friday night and as of noon Saturday, they said no evidence was located, no damage was reported or located, and no injuries were reported from the incident.

