Spare key, handgun stolen from unlocked vehicles in Madison

PD
PD(PD)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers are reminding the community to lock their vehicles after thefts on same block of South Randall Avenue on Friday.

Police say at least two different unlocked vehicles were entered.

A handgun was stolen from the center console of one vehicle.

In the other incident, a vehicle was stolen. According to police, a spare key was believed to be left in the console.

Both thefts are under active investigation.

