SPRING-tastic Easter Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! An Easter weekend in southcentral Wisconsin could not be any more spring-like than this one. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Plus, there will be no shortage of sunshine, especially on Saturday.

Easter Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

This morning is mild and breezy. Temperatures are on either side of 40 degrees. A south wind at 10-15 mph is putting wind chills in the 30s across most of the area, so make to grab a heavy jacket before stepping out the door. The sky is mostly clear and the weather is quiet so no major travel impacts are expected Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be warm and sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 52 degrees. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees warmer than average. The wind will not be as strong this afternoon. Expect a west wind at 10 mph.

Saturday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

The only downfall about Saturday will be the elevated or very high wildfire threat. The combination of gusty west to southwest winds, low relative humidity levels and the recent dry stretch of weather will cause an elevated fire threat on Saturday. Avoid any activities that could cause sparks or a fire Saturday afternoon.

Very High Fire Danger Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday night will be mostly clear and quiet. Low temperatures will range from the mid to upper 30s northeast of Madison to the lower 40s across the southwestern corner of Wisconsin.

Easter Sunday will likely be the warmest day so far this year. Many places will hit or top 70 degrees for the first time this year Sunday afternoon. The official forecast high for Madison is 70 degrees. Sunday will likely be Madison first 70 degree day this year. The average day of the first 70 degrees high temperature day is March 31, so the first 70 degree day typically happens around this time of year. Sunday will mostly sunny. There will be some passing clouds from time to time. The wind won’t be very strong. Expect a south wind at around 10 mph. Once again, the wild threat looks to be elevated or very high on Sunday.

High Temperatures - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

The upcoming workweek will be more active and wetter. There will be a chance of rain everyday next week. Right now, it looks like the wettest stretch of weather will come Monday night and Wednesday through Wednesday night. Despite the clouds and rain, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Monday through Tuesday. The end of the workweek will be cooler. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s.

Rain Returns Next Week (WMTV NBC15)

