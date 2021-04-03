Advertisement

The Sessions at McPike Park returning August 2021

The Sessions at McPike Park are returning for August 202.
The Sessions at McPike Park are returning for August 202.(Bob Queen)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Board of The Sessions announced that Madison Parks approved five Sessions at McPike Park in August after Dane County lifted the capacity limit and mask requirement for outdoor gatherings, according to a news release.

The Board of the Sessions explained that the first three Sessions are being called “The Pursuit of Happiness.” Event Coordinator and Board President Bob Queen said “The Pursuit of Happiness” Sessions were originally scheduled in June but they moved them to August 6-8 for “precautionary measure.”

The weekend will feature two music stages, comedians invited by Madison Comedy Week and dancers from Kanopy Dance Company’s choreographers.

The final two Sessions will be on August 12 and 13. They will include evening music on the Great Lawn from 5-10 p.m.

The Board of the Sessions noted they were also invited to present a weekend of music at Garver Mill Patio on September 11 and 12.

Event officials said more information on the Sessions will be released in the coming weeks.

