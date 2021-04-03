Advertisement

WIS 60 eastbound lanes are open

All lanes were blocked going eastbound on WIS 60 at Smokey Hollow Road near Lodi
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes going eastbound on WIS 60 at Smokey Hollow Road near Lodi are cleared of a crash and back open.

NBC15 received an incident notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation that said the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Saturday. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

