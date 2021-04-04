Advertisement

Amazon apologizes to congressman Mark Pocan for bogus ‘peeing’ tweet

Congressman Mark Pocan
Congressman Mark Pocan(WIFR)
By Associated Press and Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon is sorry for tweeting about peeing.

The company, which sent a tweet to Wisconsin congressman Mark Pocan more than a week ago denying that its employees work so hard they have to urinate in empty water bottles, admitted in a late Friday blog post that it was wrong and vowed to improve working conditions for delivery drivers.

The company went on to write that urinating in bottles is an industry-wide problem. To try and prove its point, it shared links to news articles about drivers for other delivery companies who urinate in bottles.

Amazon said it is looking to fix the problem, but doesn’t know how yet.

