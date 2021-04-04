AMBER alert canceled after Milwaukee toddlers found; Suspect still at large

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amber Alert is canceled after two toddlers, a 2-year-old and 1-year-old, who were missing from Milwaukee were found Sunday.

Winter Harbour and Safari Harbour were last seen on N. 13th Street in Milwaukee.

The suspect, their father Darrell Harbour, 36, of Milwaukee is still at large.

Police said he’s believed to be armed, he injured the children’s mother and fled in the victim’s vehicle with his children.

He could be in a 2007 Chevy Impala sedan, maroon in color, with license plate number AHA-8816.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

