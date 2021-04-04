Bucks sign Jrue Holiday for multi-year extension reportedly worth up to $160 million

MILWAUKEE, (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is here after just a few months on the team. The Bucks announced Sunday Holiday has agreed to a multi-year contract extension reportedly worth up to $160 million.

“Jrue is one of the top guards in the NBA and we are thrilled to sign him to this extension,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “Adding him to our team has made us better on both ends of the floor. He’s an elite defender and an impactful offensive player with the ability to score, shoot and facilitate. Beyond basketball, Jrue and his wife Lauren have already demonstrated the real impact they’re willing to make in our community through the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Fund.”

🗣 Milwaukee Bucks and Jrue Holiday Agree to a Multi-Year Contract Extensionhttps://t.co/uLdmjgUedl — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 4, 2021

The contract extension is reportedly worth up to $160 million. As part of the agreement, he declined his Player Option for the 2021-2022 season.

Milwaukee star guard Jrue Holiday and the Bucks have agreed to a four-year maximum contract extension worth up to $160 million, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2021

Holiday is a two-time All-NBA Defensive Team honoree (2017-18, 2018-19) and 2013 NBA All-Star. In his 35 starts, the Bucks have amassed a 25-10 record. He is shooting a career-high 50.9% from the field to go with 39.0% from the three-point arc and 81.6% from the free throw line on the season.

Holiday is one of four players in the NBA (J. Butler, N. Jokić, F. VanVleet) to be averaging at least 16.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season.

“We are grateful for the time we’ve been able to spend learning about the Bucks organization, our team and the greater Milwaukee community,” said Jrue and Lauren Holiday. “We appreciate how Jon, Coach Bud and the entire staff, along with our teammates and fans, have supported us since the trade to Milwaukee. We have a special group that wants to put in the work and compete for a championship every year.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.