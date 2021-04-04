Advertisement

Gonzaga escapes, will meet Baylor

The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. The Associated Press has learned that the NCAA has not tested players for performance-enhancing drugs while they’ve been at March Madness and other recent college championships. Three people familiar with testing protocols tell AP full-scale testing has not resumed since the coronavirus pandemic shut down college sports a year ago.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Gonzaga’s bid for perfection continues after a buzzer-beater by Jalen Suggs put the Bulldogs in Monday’s NCAA title game against Baylor.

Suggs drained a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt logo with no time left to complete Gonzaga’s 93-90 win over UCLA, leaving the Zags 31-0. Suggs’ shot came just over three seconds seconds after Johnny Juzang (JOO’-zang) followed up his own miss to tie it for the Bruins.

Drew Timme (TIH’-mee) scored Gonzaga’s first six points of overtime despite playing with four fouls. Timme finished with 25 points, Joel Ayai (ah-YAH’-ee) had 22 and Suggs chipped in 16.

Juzang had a game-high 29 points for UCLA.

Baylor made the most of its first NCAA men’s basketball semifinal appearance since the Truman administration.

Jared Butler led a balanced attack with 17 points as the Bears smothered Houston, 78-59 to reach Monday’s title game. He provided all his scoring while Baylor carved out a 45-20 halftime lead.

Butler had 11 points during a 16-3 run late in the half that cracked open the game.

Davion (DAY’-vee-ahn) Mitchell and Matthew Mayer were among five Bears to score in double figures, finishing with 12 points apiece. Mitchell also had 11 assists for Baylor, which was in its first NCAA semifinal game in 71 years.

Marcus Sasser had 20 points for the cold-shooting Cougars, who hit 38% of their attempts and were 6 of 19 from 3-point range

