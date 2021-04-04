Habitat for Humanity to host drive-thru ‘Souper Bowl’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A popular community fundraiser is returning with a new social distancing twist. The UW-Madison student chapter of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is hosting its annual ‘Souper Bowl’ in drive-thru style.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 10 from 12 to 6 p.m at Little John’s in Verona.

Attendees will begin by pulling into Little John’s and going around the driveway loop at the front entrance where they will order (or show their printed email receipt if they pre-ordered) to volunteers.

The cost is $10 for a bowl of soup and $10 for a locally-made ceramic bowl. There will also be a “pay it forward” option for soup in which people can pay for someone else’s bowl. This is a great option for people who are unable to attend, but still want to support Habitat.

The event will also include a silent auction and a raffle. To pre-order your soup and bowls, click HERE.

Last year’s event was attended by more than 1,200 people and raised more than $27,000 to help build affordable housing throughout Dane County.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.