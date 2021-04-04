Locate your Umbrella! April Showers move in this Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures soared into the mid 70s Easter Sunday - within a few degrees of the record set for April 4th, but still shy of the 84°F Easter Sunday record set back in 1977. The mild air will remain in place through the night as low temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

Cloud cover rolls in tonight along with an outside chance for a few showers. Warm air and moisture keeps surging into Wisconsin this week. A small disturbance may generate an isolated shower or thunderstorm tonight. The chance is fairly low. A few spotty showers are possible on Monday, but the day won’t be a complete washout. Highs remain in the lower 70s.

On Tuesday, a frontal boundary will drop through Wisconsin - producing showers and thunderstorms. This frontal feature will be the focus of the day’s rainfall. A few thunderstorms may push severe limits in NW sections of the state. A lack of early morning moisture will keep any storms from getting too strong over south-central Wisconsin. Most of Tuesday afternoon will be dry - spent under cloud cover and with highs near 70°F.

Towards mid-week, a low-pressure system moves into the Midwest. The track of this system is still uncertain as of Sunday evening. Widespread showers appear likely both Wednesday & Thursday. Highs fall into the lower 60s and upper 50s on both days. Next weekend appears wetter than what was forecast yesterday. Long-range models show another upper-level shortwave diving into the Great Lakes. Timing and position of this feature will also become clearer in the next few days.

Bottom Line: We hope you enjoyed this weekend’s weather, because the rain is coming back!

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.