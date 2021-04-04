Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
According to MPD, one person was shot and taken to the hospital Saturday night.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a shooting on S. Park Street. Police say this happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
According to an incident report, officers were initially responded for a shots fired call at a BP gas station. Police say a single victim with a gunshot wound was transported to an area hospital.
Police tell NBC15 crews on scene this is not a random incident.
MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation, which is active and ongoing. If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.
