Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

According to MPD, one person was shot and taken to the hospital Saturday night.
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St. Saturday night.(WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a shooting on S. Park Street. Police say this happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to an incident report, officers were initially responded for a shots fired call at a BP gas station. Police say a single victim with a gunshot wound was transported to an area hospital.

Police tell NBC15 crews on scene this is not a random incident.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation, which is active and ongoing. If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

This is breaking news. NBC15 will update this article as we learn more information.

