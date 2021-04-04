Milton earns first win of the season 50-14 over Mount Horeb/Barneveld

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milton Redhawks got their first win of the Alternate Fall 2021 season with a 50-14 win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

Leading 14-8 early in the second quarter, junior quarterback Cayden Zajac was responsible for three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing to take a 28 point lead in into halftime.

The Redhawks face Parker next while MHB will take on Fort Atkinson at DeForest next Saturday.

