More than a fifth of Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19; a third have received at least one dose

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hit a new milestone in the fight against COVID-19 today: a third of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

That’s according to the latest Wisconsin Department of Health Services data. DHS also reports 20 percent of residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

DHS reports 584 new positive cases were confirmed in Wisconsin Sunday. An additional 28 people were also hospitalized for the virus. Hospitals are reportedly at 80 percent capacity, according to the DHS.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 579,877, according to the DHS. Of those infected, 97.6 percent have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.