Advertisement

More than a fifth of Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19; a third have received at least one dose

(AP)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hit a new milestone in the fight against COVID-19 today: a third of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

That’s according to the latest Wisconsin Department of Health Services data. DHS also reports 20 percent of residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

DHS reports 584 new positive cases were confirmed in Wisconsin Sunday. An additional 28 people were also hospitalized for the virus. Hospitals are reportedly at 80 percent capacity, according to the DHS.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 579,877, according to the DHS. Of those infected, 97.6 percent have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says

Latest News

Three otter pups were born at the Henry Vilas Zoo.
3 adorable otter pups born at Henry Vilas Zoo
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night
Get Your Rain Gear Ready - Tracking April showers every day this week
How to register for a vaccine appointment on SSM Health's website
How to register for a vaccine appointment on SSM Health's website
UW Health
How to register for a vaccine appointment on UW Health's website