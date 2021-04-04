Advertisement

Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road

Authorities are on scene investigating after a car hit a pedestrian.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All northbound lanes of E Washington Ave at Stoughton Road are closed due to a crash, WisDOT says.

According to a WisDOT alert, the crash occurred at 10:00 p.m. Saturday night. Dane County Dispatch confirmed the incident involved one car and one pedestrian.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is handling this incident. WisDOT expects the closure to last over two hours.

3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.(WMTV)

NBC15 will update this article as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

