Advertisement

Police find $20K of cocaine in Chicago man’s car

(WTVY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSEO, Wis. (AP) - A Chicago man is in trouble with the law after police in western Wisconsin discovered $20,000 worth of cocaine in his car.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that court documents show a Trempealeau County Sheriff’s deputy stopped 33-year-old Dajuan Cortez Thomas on Interstate 94 near Osseo on Monday for multiple traffic violations.

A police dog alerted to narcotics in the car. A search of the vehicle revealed 300 grams of cocaine.

Online court records show Thomas has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. He posted a $20,000 cash bond on Tuesday and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing April 19.

Thomas’ attorney didn’t return a voicemail left at his office Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits
WI Supreme Court ruling doesn’t end Dane Co., Rock Co., other local mask mandates

Latest News

Congressman Mark Pocan
Amazon apologizes to congressman Mark Pocan for bogus ‘peeing’ tweet
UW-Madison disables proctoring software amid complaints
Warmest day of the year Sunday; Get your rain gear ready for the workweek
Rita Pitsch was last seen near Kennedy Drive in Stevens Point.
Silver Alert Cancelled: 76-year-old woman from Stevens Point found safe