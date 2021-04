MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stevens Point Police Department says 76-year-old Rita Pitsch has been found safe.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice sent out the alert for Pitsch around 2:30 a.m., after she left her Stevens Point home around 10:30 a.m. and hadn’t been seen since.

