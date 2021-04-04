Warmest day of the year Sunday; Get your rain gear ready for the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning. Easter Sunday is going to be the warmest day so far this year! High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Rain and storm chances will be added to the warm April temperatures for the start of the workweek. Even though scattered showers and a few storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday, the wettest stretch of weather this week will arrive Wednesday through Thursday.

Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

A cold front is draped across the area Sunday morning. Temperatures range from the lower 30s north Madison towards central Wisconsin to the lower 50s across the WI-IL state line. Sunday morning will be mostly clear and quiet. The weather won’t impact anyone’s Easter egg hunts Sunday morning.

Easter Sunday Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Today will be the warmest day so far this year. For the second day in a row, temperatures will warm into the 70s. The forecast high for Madison is 73 degrees, which is only 4 degrees shy of tying the record high for April 4 in Madison. The average high for this time of year is 52 degrees. Sunday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. The wind will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Forecast Vs Record (WMTV NBC15)

The only downfall about the weather today is very high wildfire danger. The combination of warm temperatures, low relative humidity levels and dry vegetation will elevate the wildfire threat on Sunday. Any fires that develop Sunday afternoon could spread quickly.

Fire Danger - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and mild. Low temperatures will be near or just above 50 degrees. Even though it’s not likely, a few showers and/or storms will be possible.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm. High temperatures will be near or just above 70 degrees. There will be a chance of rain showers on Monday, but most of the area will likely stay dry. Keep an umbrella handy, though.

There will be a better chance of rain and a few storms Monday night into Tuesday morning. A cluster of rain and storms will likely develop across parts of MN Monday night and move east across Wisconsin Tuesday morning. These showers and storms will likely weaken as they move across the area. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees on Tuesday.

Our next big weather maker will impact the area towards midweek. Rain is likely Wednesday through Thursday. The best chance of rain this week will come late Wednesday into Wednesday night. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Next Big Weather: Wednesday - Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

Scattered showers will continue on the backside of this system on Friday. Friday will be cooler, too. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Widespread rainfall totals Monday through Friday will be between 1.0 - 1.5″. This will put a big dent in the rainfall deficit for this year.

Rainfall Update (WMTV NBC15)

