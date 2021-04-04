Advertisement

Wisconsin softball earns first home win since 2019 with 2-1 victory over Illinois

By George Balekji
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Badgers softball are still taking steps towards a return to normal since the beginning of the COVID19 pandemic. With a 2-1 win over Illinois on Saturday, UW took one of its biggest steps yet, its first home win since 2019.

The last came against Nebraska on May 5, 2019. Due to the pandemic canceling NCAA spring sports in 2020, Wisconsin never got to play a home game last year. Thanks to Skylar Sirdashney’s go-ahead RBI in the third inning a 2-1 final in the Badgers favor was their first home win in 699 days. Tessa Magnanimo was stout on the bump for Wisconsin, pitching all seven innings while allowing just seven hits, recording two strikeouts and not letting up an earned run.

The 2-1 win was a bounceback showing by Wisconsin has they lost 7-2 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Illinois and Wisconsin wrap up their series at 4 PM on Sunday on Big Ten Network.

