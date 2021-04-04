Wisconsin volleyball earns No. 1 overall seed for NCAA tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After finishing the regular season 15-0 and as the nation’s top-ranked team in NCAA volleyball, Wisconsin has earned the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament.

The Badgers will open postseason play on Thursday, April 15 in Omaha against the winner of Bowling Green and Weber state. The top seed in the tournament gives Wisconsin a first round bye in the field of 48. The first and second round games will be broadcasted on ESPN3.

"We're practicing like we've never won and we're playing like we've never lost."@BadgerVB's Molly Haggerty shares her thoughts on Wisconsin being the No. 1 overall seed. #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/yll0vWP2yv — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 4, 2021

The entire tournament will take place in Omaha, Nebraska this year due to COVID-19 protocol and has been scaled down from its usual 64 team field to just 48. UW has dropped just three sets all season and is one of the favorites to earn a trip back to the National Championship game, where UW lost to Stanford last season.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.