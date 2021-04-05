Advertisement

35 linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Dane Co. childcare center

By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly three dozen people have been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at a Dane Co. childcare center in which a more contagious form of the virus was also detected.

According to Public Health Madison & Dane Co., of the 35 people who tested positive so far, 21 of them were children or workers at the center. In addition, 14 family members of children or workers have also tested positive.

The agency did not release the name of the childcare center.

Health officials noted most of the infected children had “very mild symptoms,” which they said demonstrates how important it is to test children who show any symptoms of coronavirus.

“We know the variants are more infectious, and younger children can’t be vaccinated yet, so this is an important reminder that we must all continue to take precautions,” PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich said.

The variant found in the outbreak is the B.1.1.7 variety, which was first discovered in England, PHMDC said. It is the most common of the variants found in Wisconsin, with more than 139 cases reported in the state, as of Thursday.

Also on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an early draft of a report on an outbreak that followed a bar reopening event in rural Illinois. Several dozen people were infected and the average number of new cases more than doubled.

correction: The original version of this story stated there were 16 family members who were infected, based on PHMDC numbers. That has been corrected to 14, making the total number infected 35.

