Beaver Dam man sentenced after 2019 homicide of ex-wife in front of child

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beaver Dam man was sentenced Monday to life in prison for the 2019 homicide of his ex-wife while in the presence of their child.

The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office reports Ulisses Medina Espinosa came to his parents’ residence in 2019 when his ex-wife, Stacia Hollinshead, was visiting with their 5-year-old daughter.

The 33-year-old then shot Hollinshead 19 times, while their child was present.

The district attorney’s office said Hollinshead was an Illinois assistant state’s attorney and several of her family members spoke at the sentencing of her life.

“They described her as a hardworking, intelligent, devoted mother who had wanted to be an attorney since she was a child,” the district attorney’s office wrote in its report.

Medina Espinosa claimed mental instability and a “perceived need to defend himself at the time of the shooting,” the district attorney’s office adds.

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said Medina Espinosa was angry with his ex-wife because of the financial strain he experienced after their divorce. Klomberg said during the sentencing that Medina Espinosa was a, “man of terrible character and is ultimately a coward.”

