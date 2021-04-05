Beloit woman dead after crashing car into tree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Beloit woman is dead after crashing her car into a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to a single car, fatal crash on W State Highway 81 near S County Highway H.

An investigation determined the car, driven by a 34-year-old woman of Beloit, was westbound on W STH 81 and rounding a long curve. The car began to twist due to speed, entering the opposite lane of traffic.

Authorities say the car then entered a ditch, began to roll and struck a tree. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead on the scene, according to a release.

The Orfordville Fire Department, the Town of Beloit Fire Department, and the City of Beloit Fire Department assisted at the scene.

