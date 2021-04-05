Advertisement

Beloit woman dead after crashing car into tree

The woman was declared dead on the scene
(WCAX)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Beloit woman is dead after crashing her car into a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to a single car, fatal crash on W State Highway 81 near S County Highway H.

An investigation determined the car, driven by a 34-year-old woman of Beloit, was westbound on W STH 81 and rounding a long curve. The car began to twist due to speed, entering the opposite lane of traffic.

Authorities say the car then entered a ditch, began to roll and struck a tree. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead on the scene, according to a release.

The Orfordville Fire Department, the Town of Beloit Fire Department, and the City of Beloit Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says

Latest News

Three otter pups were born at the Henry Vilas Zoo.
3 adorable otter pups born at Henry Vilas Zoo
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night
Get Your Rain Gear Ready - Tracking April showers every day this week
How to register for a vaccine appointment on SSM Health's website
How to register for a vaccine appointment on SSM Health's website
UW Health
How to register for a vaccine appointment on UW Health's website