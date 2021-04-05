Advertisement

Bucks’ Holiday says signing extension was easy decision

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) handles the ball against Washington Wizards guard...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) handles the ball against Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)(Kim Klement | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday says it was an easy decision to sign a contract extension in his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Holiday pretty much knew he wanted to stay in Milwaukee for years to come once he spoke to team officials shortly after they acquired him.

The enthusiastic tone of general manager Jon Horst made it apparent how much the Bucks valued the veteran guard.

Holiday discussed his decision with reporters one day after agreeing to terms on a four-year extension that would be worth at least $134 million if he exercises his option for the final season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

Wisconsin athletes encourage fans to get vaccinate
Wisconsin athletes encourage fans and communities to get vaccinated
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez looks on during the second quarter of the Outback...
Report: Badgers AD Barry Alvarez will announce retirement plans on Tuesday
Stanford wins NCAA title.
Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women’s NCAA title
The Wisconsin team celebrates after defeating Baylor in a semifinal of the NCAA Division I...
Wisconsin volleyball earns No. 1 overall seed for NCAA tournament