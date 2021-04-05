Busy wedding season ahead following loosened Covid restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a year of cancellations and last minute changes, a busy wedding season is months away following loosened Covid restrictions.

”Everyone lost everything they planned for. It was so scary to jump into that mix,” Cody Biedrzycki, groom-to-be said.

The Wisconsin engaged couple is planning for the future when the future is unknown.

“I would rate it at like 90 percent nervous. I’m 10 percent excited,” Kailey Huba said.

Biedrzycki and Huba got engaged in Madison in December 2019.

At first, they were supposed to get married in Barbados, but Covid crashed their wedding.

Nearly a year and a half later, they settled for an outdoor wedding in Wisconsin.

Huba said the wedding ceremony guest list stayed the same, but she added names to the reception guest list following loosened Covid restrictions.

“We’re just hoping for that special day that every couple is hoping for,” Biedrzycki said.

Wedding venues in Dane County are also hoping for the best.

“We came back from vacation and started building the barn, then Covid came,” David Wood, Barnwood events co-owner said.

Barnwood owners said Dane County public health nixing the outdoor gatherings cap will bring more weddings to the barn.

“We’re getting more calls because people are hopeful they can schedule and move on with their plans,” he said.

The Woods said Covid precautions are in place and they’re looking forward to hosting their first big wedding in April.

“We’re excited,” Julie Wood, Barnwood co-owner said.

“We wanted to make sure people had options and felt they can be comfortable. As the rules change and get more relaxed, we can do more things for people,” David said.

“It’s been a learning experience for both of us, and we’ve been really supportive of each other and that ultimately is what matters the most,” Huba said.

The Dane County public health order lifts the outdoor capacity limit and mask requirement next Wednesday.

This order applies only if people can stay socially distanced.

