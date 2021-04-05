Church community helps pastor’s family through health crisis

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Verona are not just praying for one of their pastor’s recovery from a health scare—they are also lending a helping hand. The congregation is working to provide for his family during a difficult time.

In March 2020, Dane County started shutting down because of COVID-19, but at the same time, Lynn Brosious found herself dealing with an entirely different health crisis.

“He just lost his speech I would say and his words weren’t making sense,” Lynn remembered.

Her husband, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church pastor Joe Brosious, suffered a sudden stroke while at work, landing him in the hospital.

“It’s hard to describe to anyone what it’s like to go through having someone’s presence there and then just without any warning, watching all of this,” Lynn explained.

Two surgeries and nearly a year of rehabilitation later, Joe’s health has improved, but he still struggles with language.

“Trying to feel everything here but I knew something was, there’s something that’s different.” Joe said.

In 2021, Lynn found an intensive therapy program at the University of Michigan that could help, but she quickly ran into a problem.

“It was just astronomical in cost,” she said.

Even after Joe was accepted into the program, Lynn said she did not know how they could afford it. Church members and the larger community found a way to give back to the family to help offset the cost.

“Immediately, money came in from all people in our life,” Lynn explained, adding, “From the hockey club, the Polar Caps that our son is a part of, to the soccer team to the church and my PTA.”

In less than a week, a GoFundMe campaign she set up raised nearly $50,000, more than double the initial goal.

“It was very emotional,” Lynn said.

The support did not end with money. Lynn said multiple people have offered to help watch the couple’s kids and dog while they are away at the university for the program.

“I don’t know what I would have done, what we would have done without the support of our church,” Lynn said.

According to Lynn, Joe’s doctors said this is the best time for a program like this because Joe’s health is stable and language continues to improve. The couple will be leaving for the month-long program in June.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.