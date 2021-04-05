Controlled burn leads to barn fire, $75k loss
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. (WMTV) - A barn in the Town of Dunkirk is considered a total loss, along everything in it, after a fire Sunday evening.
Just before 6:00 p.m., the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and nearby emergency services responded to a structure fire at 816 County Highway N.
Authorities say the 30ft by 80ft dilapidated barn caught fire from a nearby controlled burn. Inside of the barn were some recreational vehicles and a work trailer.
Authorities say no one was injured. The estimated loss due to the fire is $75,000.
