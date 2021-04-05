COVID-19 vaccine doses to Wisconsinites exceed 3 million over the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were 307 cases of COVID-19 confirmed positive on Monday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported in Wisconsin to over 580,000.

The seven-day rolling average is on the rise in Wisconsin for new cases, according to the Department of Health Services, currently situated at 591 cases.

Richland County has reached low case activity Monday, becoming the first in the South Central region of the Wisconsin to drop into this category. DHS’ data shows Richland County has a case burden of zero cases per 100,000 residents.

Juneau, Marquette, Dodge and Crawford counties currently have a medium COVID-19 activity level, while all remaining counties in the region are at high case activity levels.

Of the 241 people in Wisconsin hospitals, 30 of them were admitted Monday. This is eight more patients than were admitted last week and eight patients fewer than last month.

There are also 66 patients in Wisconsin ICUs, which is two patients fewer than last week and the same number as last month.

One person was reported dead Monday due to COVID-19, meaning 6,640 Wisconsinites have died from the virus.

COVID-19 doses to Wisconsin residents exceed 3 million over the weekend

DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 3,019,138 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Wisconsin residents. So far this week, 676 doses have been given out.

On Sunday, the state reached one-third of residents being partially vaccinated and one-fifth of residents completing their vaccination series. The percentage of those who have received at least one dose is the same Monday as it was the day before, and the percentage of those who completed their vaccine series has gone up to 20.1%.

The 65 and older age group has reached 76.6% of residents who have at least one dose, while 20.1% of people in this age group of completed their vaccine series.

