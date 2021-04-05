Advertisement

Dane Co. Farmers’ Market is back on Saturday

The Dane Co. Farmers' Market reopens on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
The Dane Co. Farmers' Market reopens on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Farmers’ Market returns Saturday at its new - temporary - location, the Alliant Energy Center.

The market, which runs from 7 a.m. to noon, will be set up in the large parking lot in front of the Exhibition Hall, with free parking nearby, organizers say.

To protect its shoppers, the market has established extra safety precautions, including wearing a mask. Organizers noted that while the county’s revised public health order lifted the outdoor mask mandate when its possible to remain socially distanced, that’s not always possible at a market.

In addition to the traditional marker, shoppers can also pre-order their merchandise and pick it up from the vendors. Online orders start on Wednesdays at 8 a.m., with all orders needing to be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday.

There is no drive-thru option for the weekend market. However, details for the Wednesday local food pickup are on the market’s website.

While the market is starting at the Alliant Energy Center, organizers hope to return it to the Capitol Square at some point this summer.

