Get Your Rain Gear Ready - Tracking April showers every day this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Monday morning! It’s time to dust off your rain gear. There will be at least a slight chance of rain in the forecast every day this week. Not every day this week will be a washout and not everyone will see rain every single day this week. The wettest stretch of weather this week looks like it will come Wednesday - Thursday this week.

Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

It’s mild, if not warm, start to our Monday. Temperatures range from the upper 40s to near 60 degrees in spots. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 53 degrees. Many of us are waking up to temperatures already warmer than the average high. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are moving across our southern counties near the WI-IL state border first thing this morning. A front has stalled out across the area this morning. This front will be the focal point for additional showers and storms later Monday morning into Monday afternoon. It looks like the southwestern corner of Wisconsin will have the best rain chances today. Today is not going to be a washout. It’s not going to be raining everywhere all day long. Some spots will see more rain than others, though.

Despite the clouds and rain, today is going to be a warm April day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Temperatures will be out 20 degrees above average for this time of year today. Madison will stay well below its record high for today. The record high for today is 80 degrees (1873). Expect a south wind at 5-10 mph.

Monday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Low temperatures will be in the 50s across the area. A cluster of showers and storms will likely develop along a cold front Monday evening into Monday night across parts of MN. These showers and storms will move east into Wisconsin late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Even though they could pose a threat of severe weather across parts of MN and northwestern WI, they will likely weaken as move into the area.

Future Radar - Tuesday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

The best chance of rain on Tuesday will come before noon. Most of Tuesday will likely be dry. Tuesday will be another partly to mostly cloudy and warm day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

An upper-level storm system will spin across the area Wednesday through Thursday. This is when widespread rain and a few storms will be likely across southcentral Wisconsin. Even though there will be a chance of rain every day this week, most of the rain we record this week will come down Wednesday - Thursday. Wednesday will be our last warm day before our temperatures are knocked down. Highs will go from near 70 degrees on Wednesday to the lower 60s on Thursday.

Next Big Weather Maker - WED - THU (WMTV NBC15)

Scattered showers will continue on the backside of this storm system on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Widespread rainfall totals this week will be between 0.5 - 1.5″. Madison and places west of Madison will likely see 1.0 - 1.5″ of rain. Places east of Madison will likely see 0.5 - 1.0″ of rain this week.

Rainfall Potential (WMTV NBC15)

More wet weather will be possible over the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s.

