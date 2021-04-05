Advertisement

Girl Scouts in Sun Prairie bake cookies to help furry friends

Some members of Troop 7858 are baking and selling dog and cat treats to help animals at the Dane County Humane Society
By Isabel Lawrence
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - When you hear the words Girl Scouts, the famous boxes of cookies, from Thin Mints to Peanut Butter Patties, may come to mind. While the Girl Scouts may have mastered the art of selling cookies, some members of troop 7858 in Sun Prairie are now trying their hand at baking them, albeit for a different audience.

Some of the fifth graders in the troop are cooking up dog and cat treats from scratch, in the hopes of helping the Dane County Humane Society. The troop members are selling their homemade pet snacks, with plans to donate the money made to the Dane County Humane Society.

“It goes to the humane society for the animals,” said Girl Scout Chloe Ward. “It’s for food, water, toys, beds, to make them feel safe and warm and happy.”

For fellow troop member McKenna Ann Wagner, helping out the animals at the humane society was personal.

“It kind of hit home for me because my animal is a rescue dog and it has only one eye because it got hurt,” she said. Wagner also said that especially during COVID-19, she wanted to help the humane society.

The dog treats include peanut butter, eggs, pumpkin, and coconut oil, among other ingredients. The Girl Scouts also made homemade cat toys out of yarn.

These efforts are part of the troop’s work towards their Bronze Award, where they work on projects designed to make a difference in their community. In a normal year, the troop said they would have been able to do more in-person work with the humane society, but due to COVID-19, they are doing everything remotely.

For more information on their pet treats, contact hillary.lobenstein@gmail.com

