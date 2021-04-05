Good Shepherd Lutheran holds first large in-person service since pandemic began

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Verona had an extra cause for celebration on Easter Sunday. The church held their first large in-person service since the pandemic started.

Taking advantage of the warm weather, the service was held in the parking lot under a tent. Everyone had to wear masks and only people from the same household could sit together.

The church said they experimented with small outdoor services last fall, but this Easter was the first time since March 2020 they were able to se this much of their congregation.

“This is what we’ve missed, being able to see people face to face. Technology serves a purpose, but when we want to gather together as Christians, we prefer to be together,” said Betsy Johnson, co-chair of the church’s reopening committee.

Good Shepherd is working toward adding indoor services, but they plan to keep the tent up for a while, especially during the warmer seasons.

