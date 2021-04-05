How to register for the COVID-19 Vaccine online as eligibility expands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday, Wisconsin expands eligibility for the COVID-19 Vaccine to everyone 16-years-old and over. As more people continue to join the pool of those able to receive the shot, health care officials continue to encourage the use of online resources to make an appointment.

SSM Health Vice President of Pharmacy Services, Mo Kharbat, says that they have improved the website to help more people get in the virtual line.

“Anyone can complete the form, if they are immediately eligible for the vaccine, they may get a phone call from us, or if they are a patient, they will receive a message through my chart,” said Kharbat.

The form to register for an appointment is right on the COVID page on SSM Health’s website. And other hospitals and state organizations are also bolstering their online systems to get more people in the virtual vaccine line. UW Health offers a map of locations to find the vaccine and a form to sign up for the vaccine. The Wisconsin DHS site also has a COVID vaccine interest form, along with a page to answer questions concerning the shot.

If you fill out one of these forms, staff will contact you by email or phone. Because of the number of people now eligible, it may take some time for staff to reach out to you with an appointment, but registering will put you on a virtual waitlist.

If you have questions about the vaccine, you can call the DHS toll-free line (844) 684-1064.

Local pharmacies also have online forms to join the vaccine waitlist, which you can find on their individual websites.

