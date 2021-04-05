Advertisement

Ill. bar opening linked to COVID-19 outbreak, school closure

Apr. 5, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly morbidity and mortality report shows how far COVID-19 can spread from a single event.

According to the report, a bar opening in rural Illinois was linked to 46 known COVID-19 cases. Those cases resulted in the shut down of a school, affecting 650 children, and the hospitalization of long-term care facility resident.

At least 17 of the confirmed cases were among people who were not at the bar.

People at the bar say attendees did not all wear masks or distance from each other.

The CDC believes the actual number of cases linked to the event is even higher than reported. The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in the county more than doubled to 86 per 100,000 residents in the two weeks after the event.

The report comes on the same day Public Health Madison & Dane Co. reported nearly three dozen people were infected as the result of an outbreak at a childcare facility.

