Longtime Janesville baker Bob Hiller dies at 91

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Bob Hiller, the longtime Janesville baker whose sweet treats were a staple in the community for generations, died over the weekend. He was 91.

After buying his first bakery when he was just 14 years old, Hiller spent the next 74 years making the cookies, cakes, cream puffs, and everything else that made his name and the Rolling Pin Bakery famous across Janesville.

“I mean, that was his life, he’d get up at midnight and go in and bake,” Bob’s daughter, Sheila, recounted in February when the bakery closed for good. While Hiller’s health problems and the pandemic forced the family to put the business up for auction, people were still lining up for his baked goods.

Sheila explained her dad mostly only did sales on holidays and special events and, on those days, hundreds of people would line up in the parking lot, waiting for their chance to try some of Bob’s latest creations.

“Here’s a guy that was in his 80s and still put in 15, 16 hour days,” Tim Pogorelski, Hiller’s former neighbor and a restaurant owner himself, told NBC15 News in February.

Pogorelski said being Bob Hiller’s neighbor “was like living next to a celebrity.” Above all, he said he remembers Hiller’s generosity.

“I’d come up and get my stuff and he’d come out and he’d go, ‘Nope, don’t take their money, and here’s another dozen cookies,’” Pogorelski described.

That passion has influenced a whole community.

Bob’s daughters said they are overwhelmed by the community’s reaction, explaining some people are talking about renaming a street after Bob. Sheila added some people have bought signs or displays from the store as a keepsake.

“We’re very proud because we didn’t realize that he had that kind of impact on the community,” Sheila said.

While Hiller spent his whole life in Janesville, he did join the Army in that time, serving overseas in Korea - as a baker, of course.

Pogorelski added, “Everybody should be lucky enough to live next to a neighbor as wonderful as Bob Hiller.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.