Madison garage considered ‘total loss’ after fire

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A garage on Madison’s east side is totaled following a fire Saturday night that damaged other buildings nearby.

According to the Madison Fire Department, crews were called around 10:50 p.m. to East Dayton Street and Fifth Street for a possibly burning complaint. The Dane County 911 Public Safety Communications Center called firefighters while they were on the way to the scene, alerting them to multiple reports of a garage fire near the area.

When fire crews arrived, they could see the detached garage was completely engulfed in flames and the heat was already radiating to other nearby buildings.

Firefighters shot water back and forth at the main garage and the home close to the garage. An additional firetruck arrived shortly after to provide more water to the engine and take over extinguishing the siding of the home. More Madison Fire units arrived on the scene to help put out the fire and any extra hot spots.

MFD said the garage is considered a “total loss.” While the exterior of the home was damaged from the fire, crews said it did not spread to the inside of the home.

The family living inside was not displaced, nor was anyone injured.

Madison Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.

