Madison gas prices nearly $1.25 higher per gallon than this time last year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gas prices are unchanged in Madison this week compared to last, but are still nearly $1.25 higher than they were this time a year ago.

Madison gas prices currently average at $2.65 per gallon, GasBuddy released in its latest report, which is also just over 5 cents higher per gallon than the average price one month ago. This week’s average price is $1.24 higher than one year ago.

The cheapest price in Madison sits at $2.53, while the most expensive is up to $2.79 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said OPEC has agreed to raise oil production starting in May to “a very modest” 350,000 barrels per day.

“Overall, it’s a small increase in output as global demand continues to show strength in light of Covid-related improvements,” said De Haan. “U.S. gasoline demand rose for the sixth straight week as consumers hit the road for Easter, and with demand growth likely to remain robust, we may see a second attempt at a run at a national average of $3 per gallon in the months ahead.”

De Haan also noted that while the last few weeks of gas prices have been steady, it likely won’t last forever, especially with temperatures heating up and more Americans going outside.

Over the past decade in Madison, gas prices have fluctuated between a low of $1.41 per gallon on average in 2020, and a high of $3.93 per gallon in 2012.

April 5, 2020: $1.41/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)

April 5, 2019: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

April 5, 2018: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

April 5, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

April 5, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

April 5, 2015: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 5, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

April 5, 2013: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

April 5, 2012: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.94/g)

April 5, 2011: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

